A Norwegian man awoke to find a grounded cargo ship had narrowly missed his home

The Associated Press

May 23, 2025, 9:37 AM

Container ship runs aground near Norwegian seaside

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A Norwegian man awoke to find that a cargo ship had run aground and narrowly missed crashing into his home along the Trondheim Fjord’s coast.

Johan Helberg told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that he’d slept through the whole thing and only woke up when a neighbor started ringing his doorbell.

Images show the ship’s red and green bow just meters (yards) from Helberg’s house. He told NRK the only damage was to a heating pump’s wire.

Authorities say they received reports that the NCL Salten had run aground shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. No injuries or oil spills were reported.

Efforts to refloat the ship at high tide were unsuccessful Thursday.

Shipping company NCL said in a statement it was aware of police statements saying they had one suspect. The company said it was cooperating with the investigation.

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached Friday.

APTOPIX Norway Ship Aground Johan Helberg stands next to his house, with the container ship NCL Salten in the background, after the 135-meter-long ship ran aground in the Trondheimsfjord, outside Byneset, in Trondheim, Norway, Thursday May 22, 2025. (Jan Langhaug/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Jan Langhaug/NTB Scanpix via AP
Norway Ship Aground People observe a 135-meter-long container ship that ran aground in the Trondheimsfjord, outside Byneset, in Trondheim, Norway, Thursday May 22, 2025. The container ended up on land near a house on Thursday night. (Jan Langhaug/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Jan Langhaug/NTB Scanpix via AP
Norway Ship Aground The container ship NCL Salten is seen next to Johan Helberg's house, after the 135-meter-long ship ran aground almost hitting it, in the Trondheimsfjord outside Byneset, in Trondheim, Norway, Thursday May 22, 2025. (Jan Langhaug/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Jan Langhaug/NTB Scanpix via AP
