CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Funny & Weird News » Message in a bottle…

Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic Ocean

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 6:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Portuguese teenager has found a message in a bottle that traveled at least 2,400 miles from a Vermont teenager.

Christian Santos, 17, was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crumpled plastic bottle that was tossed into the sea near Rhode Island in 2018, The Boston Globe reported.

Santos’ mother, Molly Santos, posted a photo of the note on Facebook asking for others to share the post in hopes of finding the writer to share how far the message traveled.

The note inside of a Powerade bottle was written in orange marker on a notecard that reads, “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” The note included an email address to respond.

Molly Santo said that she sent an email to the address, but never received a response.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Funny & Weird News

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

How did Congress move so fast on that Juneteenth law anyhow?

Adieu to CVR, the platform that taught DoD how to act as an IT enterprise

DeRusha’s top priorities: FISMA modernization, cyber EO deadlines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up