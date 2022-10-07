Official: Maryland student in custody after stabbing attempt

One student has been taken into custody after an attempted stabbing in a Maryland high school cafeteria in Frederick.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says the situation at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Friday was an isolated incident, no one was injured and there is no longer an active threat.

A spokesman for the department tells The Washington Post an on-duty school resource officer intervened after one student brandished a knife, preventing the incident from escalating.

