Frederick detention center unveils new digital mail system

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 11:02 AM

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The Frederick County Detention Center will be implementing a new electronic mail system after attempts to mail contraband to inmates.

According to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the detention center will begin a mail scanning service and require inmates to view letter electronically starting Wednesday.

The only exceptions are for legal documents, magazines and newspapers.

The release says the policy change is in response to multiple attempts to mail contraband and drugs to inmates. The policy change also introduces a new set of requirements for the incoming mail.

After this month, all mail that doesn’t meet those requirements will be returned.

