Maryland deputies apprehend man with machete

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Deputies in Maryland have apprehended a man who is facing charges after he was seen walking through a neighborhood waving a machete.

The Frederick County County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were dispatched to a neighborhood in Urbana Friday night after the man was spotted.

According to the sheriff’s office, he fled into a wooded area when approached but was eventually apprehended and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins says the deputies involved used “great restraint in the use of force” to apprehend the man.

