Maryland man thrown from truck during street race dies

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Maryland is trying to determine who organized an illegal street racing event that left a man dead and a teenager injured.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that Michael Fritz had died from injuries he sustained after being thrown from the back of a truck during the race Friday.

The statement said 19-year-old John Wittington Jr. was hospitalized but improving. Deputies said they determined the two had been riding in the bed of a 1984 Ford flatbed pickup when it left the road and the men fell.

The statement said investigators believe the race was organized on social media.

