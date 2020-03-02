2 injured after falling from pickup truck on Maryland road

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say two young men were seriously injured when they fell from the back…

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say two young men were seriously injured when they fell from the back of a pickup truck.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was related to a street-racing event that officers received a call about on Friday evening.

The two men were taken a shock trauma center in Baltimore.

The sheriff’s office says the truck was traveling with at least three people in the flatbed when it went off a road and then back onto the road, its wheels spinning. The investigation is ongoing into the accident and what’s called a “Pop-Up Street Race Event.”

