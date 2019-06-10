Maryland-set ‘Blair Witch Project’ to get video game

A video game inspired by the Maryland-based horror film "The Blair Witch Project" is expected to come to PCs and Xboxes in August. The movie was shot in locations in Maryland, including the town of Burkittsville.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A video game inspired by the Maryland-based horror film “The Blair Witch Project” is expected to come to PCs and Xboxes in August.

The Baltimore Sun reports the game was announced Sunday at a video game conference in Los Angeles. The game will draw on events from the 1999 film, with a release date of Aug. 30.

The movie was shot in locations in Maryland, including the town of Burkittsville. The film follows a group of college students as they create a documentary in the Maryland woods about the legend of the Blair Witch. The low-budget film earned a reputation as a cult classic that popularized the “found footage” horror genre.

According to the trailer, the game follows a detective’s search for a missing person amid supernatural occurrences.

