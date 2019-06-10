202
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Maryland-set 'Blair Witch Project'…

Maryland-set ‘Blair Witch Project’ to get video game

By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 7:32 am 06/10/2019 07:32am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A video game inspired by the Maryland-based horror film “The Blair Witch Project” is expected to come to PCs and Xboxes in August.

The Baltimore Sun reports the game was announced Sunday at a video game conference in Los Angeles. The game will draw on events from the 1999 film, with a release date of Aug. 30.

The movie was shot in locations in Maryland, including the town of Burkittsville. The film follows a group of college students as they create a documentary in the Maryland woods about the legend of the Blair Witch. The low-budget film earned a reputation as a cult classic that popularized the “found footage” horror genre.

According to the trailer, the game follows a detective’s search for a missing person amid supernatural occurrences.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Frederick County, MD News Local News Movie News Tech News The Blair Witch Project
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Rolls-Royce Ghost rivals cost of DC-area home

Your commute could be an absolute dream, but you'd have to take house-caliber money and spend it on a set of wheels. See photos and video.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!