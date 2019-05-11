202
Maryland pediatrician charged with raping female patient

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 12:25 pm 05/11/2019 12:25pm
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland pediatrician charged with raping a patient is on home detention after posting a $100,000 bond.

The Frederick News-Post reports that Dr. Ernesto Torres was released Wednesday from jail. He’s charged with second-degree rape involving an 18-year-old woman and other charges.

During his bail review Wednesday, the 68-year-old Torres told Judge Julia Martz-Fisher that he no longer possesses a Peruvian passport.

The judge declined to determine if Torres could continue to practice medicine while in the judicial process, leaving that decision to the medical board. His office website says Torres has practiced medicine since 1979.

A spokeswoman for the Maryland Board of Physicians spokeswoman Yemisi Koya said the board cannot disclose that information.

The newspaper reported that Torres’ attorney, Richard Bricken, didn’t return a call for comment.

Topics:
Ernesto Torres Frederick County, MD News Local News Maryland News pediatrician
