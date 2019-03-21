Guilty plea entered in riot at Maryland juvenile facility

Authorities say the instigator of a disturbance at a juvenile detention center in Maryland that left several staff members injured has been sentenced to six years behind bars after pleading guilty to riot.

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Authorities say the instigator of a disturbance at a juvenile detention center in Maryland that left several staff members injured has been sentenced to six years behind bars after pleading guilty to riot.

Daniel Ennos also pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of assault, for which he was sentenced to time served since the April 2018 incident at the Victor Cullen Center in Sabillasville.

Ennos is the last of eight Cullen Center residents charged in the riot to plead guilty in adult court.

Authorities say at least 10 staff members were injured in the disturbance, which began with a fight between Ennos and another youth.

Police said at the time that some of the juveniles took keys and radios from staff and accessed the facility grounds, but none escaped.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.