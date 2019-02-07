202
Detained lawsuit victor in Md. released from immigration custody

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 1:53 pm 02/07/2019 01:53pm
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Salvadoran woman who successfully sued a Maryland county over wrongful profiling and arrest has been released from immigration officials’ custody after being unexpectedly detained during a routine check-in.

The Baltimore Sun reports immigration officials released Roxana Orellana Santos on Monday evening, three weeks after she won a restraining order against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Santos was detained by ICE on Jan. 8, days before a scheduled hearing to determine the damages owed by Frederick County. A federal judge wrote in 2017 that it was crucial for Santos to remain in the country until the case was settled. Her civil rights attorney notified ICE of the ruling but Santos wasn’t released.

Attorney Nicholas Katz says ICE agreed to release her under an order of supervision, requiring $5,000 bail.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

