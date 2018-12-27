Christmas Eve kennel fire kills 9 beagles in Maryland

202.5
By The Associated Press December 27, 2018 10:16 am 12/27/2018 10:16am
MIDDLETOWN, Md. (AP) — A fire at a Maryland kennel on Christmas Eve has killed nine beagles.

News outlets report the fire originated at Middletown Valley Beagles, in a building used as a dog kennel on a farm. The Frederick News-Post reports that the Office of the Frederick County Fire Marshal ruled the fire accidental.

WRC-TV reports that six dogs died in the fire and three dogs had to be euthanized. Veterinarian Brooks Ahalt says the dogs had suffered significant burns and smoke inhalation.

There were around two dozen dogs in the building.

Kennel operator Alasdair Storer tells WRC-TV that the organization still has a hunting pack of beagles, and will rebuild.

