Police ID inmate killed, others hurt in road work crew crash

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 2:26 pm 11/28/2018 02:26pm
MYERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police have identified an inmate killed and three others injured in a crash while they worked along a highway.

Police tell news outlets in a statement 34-year-old Milton Pajak died at the scene near Myersville. A tractor-trailer swerved onto Interstate 70’s right shoulder Tuesday morning and struck a prison van, Pajak and three other men part of a six-inmate crew.

Wade Rickets, Robert Knight and Aaron Abrecht were taken to a hospital. Two other inmates and a supervising correctional officer who was sitting in the van weren’t injured. The tractor-trailer’s driver, 35-year-old Frenel Pierre, wasn’t injured.

Pierre’s truck hit two of the men and debris struck two others.

Police say charges are pending as investigators will give a report to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Topics:
crash death Frederick County, MD News i-70 inmate Local News Maryland News myersvilled
500