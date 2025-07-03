Sports on TV for Friday, July 4

(All times Eastern)
Friday, July 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:05 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
3 p.m.
FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
EATING COMPETITION
Noon
ESPN2 — 2025 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FOX — America’s Day at the Belmont Derby Invitational: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2025 WLL All-Star Game: Team Izzy vs. Team North, Kansas City, Mo.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Boston at Washington (11:05 a.m.)
2:20 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
3 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets (3:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at San Diego (6:40 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — L.A. Angels at Toronto
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canterbury
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
10:40 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Wests
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup: Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota at Dallas
9 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Louisville City at Colorado Springs
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Sweden, Group C, Lancy, Switzerland
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Poland, Group C, St. Gallen, Switzerland
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London (Match Point)
6 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
