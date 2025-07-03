Sports on TV for Friday, July 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, July 4 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:05 a.m. FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 4

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:05 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

3 p.m.

FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

EATING COMPETITION

Noon

ESPN2 — 2025 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FOX — America’s Day at the Belmont Derby Invitational: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 WLL All-Star Game: Team Izzy vs. Team North, Kansas City, Mo.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Boston at Washington (11:05 a.m.)

2:20 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

3 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets (3:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at San Diego (6:40 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — L.A. Angels at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canterbury

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

10:40 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup: Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota at Dallas

9 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Louisville City at Colorado Springs

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Sweden, Group C, Lancy, Switzerland

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Poland, Group C, St. Gallen, Switzerland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London (Match Point)

6 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

_____

