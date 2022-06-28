FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Gospel great Yolanda Adams is ready for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ concert | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Free Lyft rides during holiday
Home » Food & Restaurant News » America's scallop harvest projected…

America’s scallop harvest projected to decline again in 2022

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 10:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal regulators say America’s scallop fishing industry will continue to decline in catch into next year due to a decrease in the availability of the oft-pricy shellfish off the East Coast. U.S. scallop fishers harvested more than 60 million pounds of scallops in 2019, but the catch has declined since. Fishers were projected to harvest about 40 million pounds of scallops in the 2021 fishing year. The regulatory New England Fishery Management Council projects that number will fall to 34 million pounds in the 2022 fishing year, which started this spring. The council is meeting to discuss the fishery on Thursday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

GSA considers how to interconnect systems for new buildings

DoD, Air Force pair with HBCUs for new research consortium

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Navy tech team says identity services underpin move to zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up