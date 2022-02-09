CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Super Bowl menu ideas and recipes

CBS News

February 9, 2022, 11:12 AM

From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game on Sunday, February 13. And whether you’re rooting for the Rams or the Bengals, you will cheer some of the tasty dishes here! 

From chef Eddie Jackson:

cajun-sticky-wings-620.jpg Eddie Jackson’s Cajun Sticky Wings.

Harper Design

From chef Erik Blauberg:

From chef Guy Fieri:

quick-bbq-brisket-photo-aubrie-pick-620.jpg Guy Fieri’s Quick BBQ Brisket. 

Aubrie Pick

From actor-restaurateur Danny Trejo:

danny-trejo-steak-asada-tacos-620.jpg Danny Trejo’s Carne Asada Tacos.

Clarkson Potter

From chef David Burke:

From chef Bobby Flay:

Flay_hotdogs_1.jpg A chef Bobby Flay hot dog.

CBS News

From restaurateur Tim Love:

From pit-master Kenny Callaghan:

From cookbook author Katie Lee:

From celebrity event planner Colin Cowie:

From chef Mikey Price: 

From cookbook author Robin Miller:

From restaurateur Ira Freehof:

From chef Vivek Surti:

bourbon-fruit-tea-punch-bon-appetit-620.jpg Bourbon Fruit Tea Punch.

Bon Appetit/Photographer: Marcus Nilsson

From food writer Betty Cortina:

From journalist Rene Syler:

From cookbook author Chris Kimball:

From reality TV star Bethenny Frankel:

