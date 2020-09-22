Sizzler, one of America’s first steakhouse chains, files for bankruptcy

Sizzler USA, one of the country's first casual restaurant chains, has filed for bankruptcy.

Sizzler USA, one of the country’s first casual restaurant chains, has filed for bankruptcy.

The 62-year-old company said it filed for Chapter 11 because of Covid-19, which forced it to temporarily close its restaurants’ dining rooms. Sizzler USA also had problems paying rent.

The filing is only for Sizzler’s 14 company-owned restaurants — not its international locations or more than 90 franchised US restaurants. Sizzler explained in a press release that it’s using the bankruptcy process to reduce debt and renegotiate its leases.

“Our current financial state is a direct consequence of the pandemic’s economic impact due to long-term indoor dining closures and landlords’ refusal to provide necessary rent abatements,” said Sizzler President Chris Perkins in a statement. The company aims to exit bankruptcy in about 120 days and company-owned locations will continue to operate.

Sizzler restaurants are predominantly on the West Coast, with a majority of them in California. The chain began in Culver City, California in 1958 with the goal that “everyone could enjoy a great steak dinner at an affordable price,” according to its website. Once a pioneer in the industry, the chain has fallen out of favor with newer rivals like Applebee’s and TGI Friday’s.

The industry faced a new blow this year because of the pandemic. Restrictions on indoor dining and the tough economics on making money from delivery or take out have forced a number of chains to file for bankruptcy, including California Pizza Kitchen and Vapiano. Reservations at restaurants are roughly 40% below average, according to CNN Business’ data.