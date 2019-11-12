Chipotle to keep carne asada on menu into 2020

Carne asada fans rejoice: Chipotle announced on Tuesday that the steak option will continue to be a part of its menu into next year.

The restaurant chain said that the menu item will be available through the end of 2019 and into the first quarter of 2020.

“We’re incredibly encouraged by the customer response to Carne Asada and are exploring options to add this as a permanent menu item in the future,” Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said in a press release.

Carne asada was originally introduced to Chipotle’s menu as a limited time offer back in September.

