Lay’s is releasing a grilled cheese and tomato soup flavor

(NEW YORK) — Comfort foodies rejoice! One of America’s favorite homemade meals is headed to a chip bag near you.

Lay’s is releasing a brand new flavor just in time for fall: grilled cheese and tomato soup.

The new fall-filled flavor hits shelves on Oct. 21 for a limited time run.

According to Lay’s, the new combo delivers a dynamic fusion of “tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes…all in one bite.”

Also launching on Oct. 21, Lay’s “Gotta Have Lay’s” campaign.

For over a month, Lay’s will be awarding five winners a day with a chance to win free Lay’s for an entire year.

Fans enter by uploading a photo with the new packaging design.

Two hundred lucky winners will end up snagging 10,000 bags of free chips by the end of the campaign.

