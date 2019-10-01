First cannabis cafe in the US opens in Los Angeles

The organic cannabis cafe off La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood, Calif., is the first place in the country where customers can legally eat, drink and smoke cannabis.

(LOS ANGELES) — Lowell Farms Cafe officially opened Tuesday for canna-business!

The organic cannabis cafe off La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood, Calif., is the first place in the country where customers can legally eat, drink and smoke cannabis.

The establishment said to think of it as “a fresh concept blending a cafe and dispensary.”

“We wanted to break the stigma against cannabis so we wanted to create an environment where people could comfortably consume and also enjoy a really fantastic meal,” General Manager Lily Estanislao told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

When customers walk in to the first-of-its-kind establishment, they are greeted by a “Flower Host” who acts as a guide to help them find the right cannabis or vapes.

“We always want to feel very approachable. I don’t want my knowledge by any means to make someone feel uncomfortable or uneducated. I want to be able to have a conversation with them and hopefully they leave here feeling a little more secure about their personal relationship with cannabis,” one of the Flower Hosts told KABC.

There’s also an entire menu made to be paired with the cafe’s array of cannabis offerings.

Executive chef Andrea Drummer, a highly praised cannabis chef in Los Angeles who has curated countless high-end cannabis-infused dishes since 2012, is at the helm of the fare served at Lowell Farms.

“She’s fashioned a unique menu of healthy, flavorful, non-infused dishes complementary to our cannabis offerings,” the website explained.

Lowell Cafe allows guests to bring their own cannabis for an additional fee, similar to diners who bring their own bottles of wine to a restaurant and pay a corkage fee.

The lounge style atmosphere is appointed with earthy vibes, cozy cognac leather booths, lofted ceilings, rustic wooden beams draped with greenery and a living wall. There is additional outdoor patio section with continued earth tones, warm overhead globe lights and plenty more greenery and trees.

The new eatery and lounge will also look to attract clientele from out of state, where recreational cannabis use is not yet legal.

“Our cafe offers tourists and locals the opportunity to experience cannabis in a sociable, restaurant-style atmosphere. There hasn’t been anything like this in existence for over 100 years, dating back to pre-prohibition era cannabis tea pads,” the cafe said on its site. “We’re excited to set the standard on what a US-based cannabis cafe is, and share this rare experience with our like-minded (and inquisitive) cannabis community.”

The cafe has the same requirements as a Californian dispensary, so patrons who plan to visit must bring a government issued I.D. and cash for all cannabis purchases.

While reservations are not required, they are encouraged and can be made up to 30 days in advance by phone or online.

Lowell Cafe serves farm fresh food, coffee, juice and cannabis daily from noon — 10 p.m.

