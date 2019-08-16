New York City hosts first dog restaurant week

Starting this Sunday, New York City is going to the dogs.

(NEW YORK) — Starting this Sunday, New York City is going to the dogs.

Dog lovers can dine out with their four-legged friends from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25 at a variety of local dog-friendly outdoor patios across Manhattan and Brooklyn for Dog Restaurant Week.

The first of its kind in New York City, the event is the brainchild of Sonali Nigam and Leah Wang, founders of Petminded, a startup that helps pet owners travel with their pets. Petminded has a curated network of experts with backgrounds in travel, dog training and pet wellness.

“When I was traveling to LA with my dog it was so easy to find places where we could dine together,” Nigam told ABC News’ Good Morning America. “That’s not always my experience in NYC and I’ve heard the same from other dog parents as well so we thought it would be fun to do something like this here in New York.”

While dining al fresco with your dog, not only will you be sharing a meal together, you’ll also be making a difference in another pet’s life. Customers who dine with their dogs can make a donation to one of two local dog rescue organizations, Foster Dogs Inc and Muddy Paws Rescue.

In addition, Bar Primi, one of the participating restaurants, will offer a $5 donation to Bideawee, a rescue organization in NYC, for every dog “dining” with them.

The concept is new for New Yorkers, but it’s not the first event of its kind across the country. Similar events have taken place in Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Santé Fe, New Mexico; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Louisville, Kentucky, although there is no affiliation with the New York mission.

“Given how many dog owners there are and great restaurants in NYC, it’s a little surprising that something like this hasn’t been done before here,” said Wang.

Nigam said the responses have been amazing and they are already planning to make it an annual event.

