Limited edition summer Cheez-It boxes now include boxed wine

(NEW YORK) — Cheez-It is out with limited edition packages for the summer that include a full box of red wine.

Wine and cheese is an age-old food pairing in the culinary world, but this modern twist on the classic is perfectly portable for any summer picnic or outing.

“Many of our fans were already exploring pairing different wines with Cheez-It. Just like wine and cheese, you can pair the real cheese inside each Cheez-It flavor with the perfect wine complement and find a pair to enjoy all summer long,” Jeff Delonis, the senior marketing director for Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division, said in a statement.

The flavor profile of Cheez-It crackers with red wine is sure to be a hit, but the company also released recommendations for how to pair their other beloved cheese crackers with whatever wine happens to be your favorite.

For example, if you are a White Cheddar Cheez-It person, try pairing that with Rose. If you like the Extra Toasty Cheez-Its, that compliments Sauvignon Blanc.

The wine in these portable boxes of joy comes from the House Wine, which is produced by Seattle-based Precept Wine.

The limited edition House Wine and Cheez-It boxes will be available online at House Wine’s website beginning Thursday for $25.

