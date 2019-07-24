Home » Food & Restaurant News » ColourPop, Halo Top Creamery…

ColourPop, Halo Top Creamery team up for makeup collab

July 24, 2019, 7:13 AM

(NEW YOR) — Just in time for National Ice Cream Month, ColourPop and Halo Top Creamery have come together to create limited-edition eye shadows.

The new items include four collections that incorporate ColourPop’s popular Super Shock Shadow formula which is has a creme-powder texture, vibrant color payoff and a hint of glitter.

The duos are packaged in Halo Top-like signature pints and include some of the brand’s flavors such as Birthday Cake, Rainbow Swirl and Mint Chip.

Each duo is also lightly scented with ice cream-like smells.

