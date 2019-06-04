Report: Ray’s the Steaks shutting down

The restaurant, a beloved, no-frills steakhouse, will shutter after a 17-year run at 2300 Wilson Blvd.,

Michael Landrum’s Ray’s the Steaks in Arlington will close June 15, Washingtonian reported Monday.

The restaurant, a beloved, no-frills steakhouse, will shutter after a 17-year run at 2300 Wilson Blvd., leaving Ray’s Hell Burger at 449 K St. NW in D.C. as Landrum’s only remaining restaurant.

“We thank everyone for opportunity to serve you throughout these many years, and truly regret no longer being able to continue to do so,” Landrum said in a statement issued to Washingtonian.

Landrum’s restaurants have experienced highs of repeated presidential visits and the lows of Chapter 11 filings and unsuccessful spin-offs across multiple locations. It is unclear why the Courthouse location is closing.

On its website, Landrum explains why Ray’s the Steaks was different from his high-end competitors.