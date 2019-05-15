New Oreo flavors include latte, maple and marshmallow salute to Apollo moon landing

Oreo has announced a return of a fan favorite, and more new flavors for this year.

S’mores-flavored Oreos are back for the summer; they swap the cookie’s iconic “black and white” look with a graham cracker cookie surrounding marshmallow and chocolate-flavored creme, giving the taste of the campfire classic without the need for sticks and open flame.

Oreo Thins are getting a latte cream flavor in June — and in the same month, Nabisco is saluting the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing with limited-edition Oreos. Featuring glow in the dark packaging and anniversary stickers celebrating that “one giant leap,” these Oreos will feature lunar-landing designs on each cookie, which surround purple “Marshmallow Moon” creme.

In July, Nabisco will unveil Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip flavored Oreos, and will launch another limited-edition flavor for the fall, Maple Creme, which will be sandwiched between two golden Oreo cookies.

