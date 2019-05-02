Burger King launches ‘Real Meal’ boxes because ‘no one is happy all the time’

When customers order a Whopper meal at Burger King, their food will come in a box of their choosing — either "Pissed Meal," "Blue Meal," "Salty Meal," "YAAAS Meal" and "DGAF Meal."

(NEW YORK) — Burger King is catering to its customers’ moods in its latest launch for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The fast food chain partnered with Mental Health America to create “Real Meal” boxes. When customers order a Whopper meal, their food will come in a box of their choosing. They include the “Pissed Meal,” “Blue Meal,” “Salty Meal,” “YAAAS Meal” and “DGAF Meal,” according to a news release.

not sure who needed to hear this today, but it’s ok not to be happy all the time. all that matters is that you #FeelYourWay. https://t.co/vPmy1sT0cC pic.twitter.com/XmF0GvMjCg — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 1, 2019

The intention of the boxes is to pair fast food with mental health awareness, Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO of Mental Health America (MHA) said in a statement.

“By using its internationally known reputation to discuss the importance of mental health, Burger King is bringing much-needed awareness to this important and critical discussion — and letting its customers know that it is OK to not be OK,” Gionfriddo said.

Burger King accompanied the launch on Wednesday with an ad campaign titled “#FeelYourWay.”

A video posted to YouTube shows several people experiencing a myriad of emotions as they go through their day. Before a montage of all the boxes, text appears on the screen saying, “No one is happy all the time. And that’s OK.”

Burger King stated that the “pervasive nature of social media” causes “so much pressure to appear happy and perfect.”

“A natural extension of encouraging people to ‘be their way’ is encouraging them to ‘feel their way,’ the fast food chain said in a news release.

“MHA believes we shouldn’t keep mental illness to ourselves, that there is power in sharing — and that when you are struggling, there is hope,” the mental health organization said in a statement.

