Kit Kat announces first new flavor in nearly a decade

(NEW YORK) — It’s time to take that break we’ve all been asking for since Kit Kat finally announced a new permanent duo of flavors — mint and dark chocolate.

“Kit Kat is known around the world for its inventive flavors,” senior brand manager Christopher Kinnard said in a news release. “Our fans in the U.S. have been requesting new Kit Kat flavors and we’re excited to share we are adding to the Kit Kat family with the launch of Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate.”

The classic layered wafer and chocolate treat will combine the two iconic flavors with a mint crème on the top and dark chocolate on the bottom.

This marks the first new year-round Kit Kat flavor to hit the U.S. market in nearly 10 years, but it won’t be available until December.

To Kinnard’s point, the U.S. is playing catch up with their international market that has included flavors like green tea, tiramisu and strawberry cheesecake.

“Here’s the best part — we are just getting started. Keep your eyes peeled; there is more to come,” Kinnard added.

