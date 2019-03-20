Founder of Jelly Belly releases cannabis-infused jelly beans

The creator of one of the most recognized brands of jelly beans has debuted a line of cannabis-infused sweets for candy lovers to enjoy.

(NEW YORK) — Jelly bean aficionados will now be able to get high with something stronger than a sugar rush.

Last month, “Candyman” David Klein, responsible for the creation of Jelly Belly’s jelly beans in 1976, announced the founding of his new company, Spectrum Confections, that will offer the psychedelic treats in 38 flavors.

The company tests each recipe to ensure that the correct amount of cannabidiol, or CBD, is added to each bean, according to their website. Every bean is infused with 10 milligrams of CBD, and Spectrum Confections does not process CBD with a higher content than .3 percent, the company said.

Customers 18 and older must provide their own CBD, along with a lab report so the company can make sure they are “compliant with laws in handling your product.” Orders are processed within two weeks, the website states.

Some vendors have been selling the beans for about $2 each, according to Spectrum Confections. The company only processes bulk orders with a minimum of 800 beans and are currently sold out.

“Due to recent media attention, our inventory has been depleted,” the website announced.

