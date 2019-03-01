Cadbury and Oreo manufacturer seeking paid ‘Chocolate Taster’

As a Chocolate Taster you are charged with "sharing opinions and collaborating with others to reach an agreement on taste."

(NEW YORK) — Looking for a sweet job? The makers of Cadbury candies and Oreo cookies are looking to hire a paid Chocolate Taster to help test out new products.

Mondelez International, which is based in England, needs to fill an opening on a 12-person panel based in Wokingham, Berkshire that taste tests new chocolate products from its brands.

According to the company, as a Chocolate Taster you are charged with “sharing opinions and collaborating with others to reach an agreement on taste.”

The job posting states that “no experience is required as full training will be provided to develop your taste buds and the specific vocabulary required to communicate your opinions.”

The part-time job pays $14 an hour and includes benefits such as life insurance, pensions and paid vacations.

So if you think you have what it takes to be a chocolate connoisseur you can apply here.

