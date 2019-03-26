Attention Reese’s lovers: The classic chocolate peanut butter candy has 2 new varieties

Reese's launched the brand new "Reese's Lovers Cups" on Monday that features a classic chocolate peanut butter cup with even more chocolate for "chocolate lovers" and a new "peanut butter lovers" cup that is topped with an outer layer of peanut butter.

(NEW YORK) — Chocolate or peanut butter? Reese’s came up with a brand new treat so now whether your favorite part of the classic candy is sweet or salty, there’s more for everyone to love!

Reese’s launched the brand new “Reese’s Lovers Cups” on Monday that features a classic chocolate peanut butter cup with even more chocolate for “chocolate lovers” and a new “peanut butter lovers” cup that is topped with an outer layer of peanut butter.

“For years, we’ve heard people debate their favorite part of a Reese’s Cup. Is it the chocolate or is it the peanut butter?” Natalie Perera said in a Hershey’s press release for the brand. “We decided to settle the score and make both sides happy by giving them what they want – Reese’s Chocolate Lovers and Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers.”

The Reese’s team has set up a two-day only event (Mar. 26-27) in New York City for fans to get a first taste of the new Reese’s Chocolate Lovers and Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups at the Reese’s Swap Shop.

Both chocolate and peanut butter lovers can show up to the lower Manhattan pop-up and swap something they love for an early taste of the selected Reese’s Lovers Cups. According to the press release people can swap anything from an old toaster to a participation trophy.

Across the two days, the Reese’s team will be swapping over 10,000 new, limited-time-only Reese’s Lovers Cups, while supplies last.

The new Reese’s Lovers Cups will be available nationwide starting mid-April 2019 in both regular (1.5 ounces) and king size (2.8 ounces).

