Pieces of Mike Isabella’s restaurant empire go up for auction

The bankruptcy courts are beginning to dismantle chef Mike Isabella’s D.C.-area restaurants, with auctions now scheduled for the contents of six of the eateries, including Arroz in the Marriott Marquis Washington D.C. and the flagship location of Kapnos in D.C.’s 14th Street corridor.

Rasmus Auctions is advertising online auctions for kitchen equipment, dining room contents, decor and more at Yona, Pepita and Kapnos Taverna in Arlington until about noon March 13; at Arroz until about 1 p.m. March 12, and at Kapnos and G on 14th Street NW in D.C. until about 1 p.m. Feb. 27.

The auctions include everything from Vitamix blenders to a pizza oven; from the front of the house, there are the restaurants’ booths, light fixtures and tchotchkes — not to mention, in some cases, full point-of-sale systems.

Isabella, who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, closed what remained of his restaurants at the end of December after converting that case to a Chapter 7, or liquidation,…