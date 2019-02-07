Live poultry butcher operation proposed for Alexandria

Alexandria could soon be home to the region’s newest halal butcher shop and live poultry butchery operation.

Alexandria could soon be home to the region’s newest halal butcher shop and live poultry butchery operation.

Saba Live Poultry, a family-owned halal and organic meat processing operation with 14 locations on the East Coast and two in California, is requesting a special use permit to open at 3225 Colvin Road, a relatively industrial area off Duke Street.

Plans call for a 5,200-square-foot live poultry butchering operation, with chickens being delivered daily and slaughtered to order for customers throughout the day. All birds are killed in accordance with the halal method, a process guided by Islamic law to ensure “the humane treatment of any animal intended for human food,” according to the application.

Customers choose their individual bird but do not watch them being slaughtered. The kill also happens out of sight of other birds, which is part of the halal process, according to the application.

While there are grocery stores and butcher shops stocking halal meat around the…