D.C. Brau makes substitution in flagship lineup of beer

D.C. Brau Brewing Co. is replacing its Citizen Belgian-style ale with Joint Resolution, a hazy India pale ale, starting next month.

The District’s biggest brewery is making a big change to its flagship line of beers.

The Citizen has been a part of the brewery’s flagship lineup since it opened in 2011. It will soon only be available on a seasonal basis starting in fall 2020.

Joint Resolution clocks in at 5.5 percent alcohol by volume, as opposed to The Citizen, which is 7 percent.

“We’ve seen a significant shift in the palates of our consumer over the past eight years, and feel like it’s a good time to freshen up our core, year-round offerings with a Hazy IPA,” CEO and co-founder Brandon Skall said in a statement. “The Citizen remains a favorite style of ours, and we look forward to bringing it back as a seasonal just in time for what will surely be an interesting election season.”

Along with introducing Joint Resolution, the entire flagship series — including The Public,…