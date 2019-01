Girl Scouts reveal new caramel chocolate chip cookie to kick off 2019 season

The new treat features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie. The Girl Scouts will be selling the new cookie along with all of the classics in select areas this cookie season.

(NEW YORK) — With the holiday season behind us, Girl Scout cookie season is officially here.

The Girl Scouts are sharing some news and giving ABC News’ Good Morning America a first taste of this year’s brand new cookie flavor that will be joining the ranks of favorites like Tagalongs and Samoas — the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie.

In select areas this cookie season the Girl Scouts will be selling the new cookie along with all of the classics.

The new treat features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie. Along with the return of the Toffee-tastic, which was introduced to the cookie lineup in 2015, the Caramel Chocolate Chip is an additional gluten-free option in the 2019 collection.

Funds from every Girl Scout Cookie purchase power experiences for girls and their troops year-round.

During Girl Scout Cookie season, participating Girl Scouts across the country show their G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) spirit as they sell cookies, building essential entrepreneurial and other business skills along the way that are imperative to leadership and future success.

