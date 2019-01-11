202.5
Spike Mendelsohn’s latest venture opens inside The St. James

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 11, 2019 10:44 am 01/11/2019 10:44am
Greater Washington is flush with celebrity chefs and high-end fitness centers. The St. James, as of this week, has both.

Chef Spike Mendelsohn has opened Vim & Victor, a full-service restaurant and grab-and-go counter, at the mammoth sports, wellness and entertainment center in Springfield.

“I have a real passion for sports and leading an active lifestyle, so I’m both happy and proud to be a meaningful part of a development that strives to be at the center of active and healthy living in the Washington region,” Mendelsohn said in a release. “I also understand how important high-quality food is to fuel your body and promoting energy levels, so opening Vim & Victor was a natural fit.”

The restaurant, open to members and nonmembers of The St. James, is led by Mendelsohn and Executive Chef Brian Lacayo. Its menu includes a host of appetizers, burgers, salads and entrees, including cauliflower nachos, cast-iron chicken wings, Maryland blue crab arancini, whole roasted Branzino,…

business Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News spike mendelsohn St. James Sports and Wellness Complex Vim & Victor Washington Business Journal
