Spike Mendelsohn’s latest venture opens inside The St. James

Greater Washington is flush with celebrity chefs and high-end fitness centers. The St. James, as of this week, has both.

Greater Washington is flush with celebrity chefs and high-end fitness centers. The St. James, as of this week, has both.

Chef Spike Mendelsohn has opened Vim & Victor, a full-service restaurant and grab-and-go counter, at the mammoth sports, wellness and entertainment center in Springfield.

“I have a real passion for sports and leading an active lifestyle, so I’m both happy and proud to be a meaningful part of a development that strives to be at the center of active and healthy living in the Washington region,” Mendelsohn said in a release. “I also understand how important high-quality food is to fuel your body and promoting energy levels, so opening Vim & Victor was a natural fit.”

The restaurant, open to members and nonmembers of The St. James, is led by Mendelsohn and Executive Chef Brian Lacayo. Its menu includes a host of appetizers, burgers, salads and entrees, including cauliflower nachos, cast-iron chicken wings, Maryland blue crab arancini, whole roasted Branzino,…