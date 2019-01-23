202
McDonald’s fries up a 1-hour deal for bacon lovers

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 5:17 pm 01/23/2019 05:17pm
The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, and it received bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale. (Thinkstock)

CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s is getting ready to test the idea that bacon goes with everything.

The fast food giant will offer free bacon slices with everything ordered between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday to celebrate its limited-time offer of bacon on some of its classic menu items.

During bacon hour, McDonalds will give everyone two slices of bacon that they can put on anything.

McDonald’s Chef Michael Haracz says there really is no such thing as too much bacon.

Outside of the promotion, the restaurant will offer its Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and french fries with bacon.

