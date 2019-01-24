Buffalo Wild Wings to offer free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings has announced that if the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots goes into overtime, the company will give free wings to everyone in America.

The restaurant chain, which claims to be “America’s largest sports bar,” shared details of the promotion Wednesday on its official Twitter page.

FREE WINGS! If LA-New England goes to overtime, we’re giving everyone in America free wings on Feb. 18. LET’S DO THIS! Details: https://t.co/zhwPBRGhCr pic.twitter.com/kq9pm0zLE0 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 23, 2019

Buffalo Wild Wings said it will “make available one free order of snack-sized chicken wings (either boneless or traditional) to all patrons” if the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 heads to overtime.

Of course, there is some fine print for this promotion. Those who want to take B-Dubs up on the offer will have to visit any of the restaurant’s U.S. locations on Feb. 18 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

More information is available on the company’s website.

