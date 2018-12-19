Popeyes selling ‘Emotional Support Chicken’ for weary air travelers

While United Airlines famously clipped the wings of a woman's would-be "emotional support peacock," fast food chain Popeyes is helping to soothe stressed holiday travelers with its "Emotional Support Chicken."

(PHILADELPHIA) — The number of people attempting to fly with emotional support animals ballooned so much between 2016 to 2017 that many airlines have clamped down on which are acceptable. In fact, some 751,000 animals took to the skies last year — a 74 percent jump from the previous year, according to the industry organization Airlines for America.

While United Airlines famously clipped the wings of a woman’s would-be “emotional support peacock,” fast food chain Popeyes is helping to soothe stressed holiday travelers with its “Emotional Support Chicken.”

The chain has packaged a three-piece chicken tenders meal in a chicken-shaped box, which is now selling at Philadelphia International Airport.

In addition to the chicken decoration, the box has the following disclaimer: “This chicken provides comfort and nourishment during stressful air travel. Unlike other chicken, it is marinated in real Louisiana spices for 12 hours and must be permitted to fly without restriction. Do not leave unattended, as Popeyes is not responsible for lost or stolen chicken.”

And yes, the box is TSA-friendly.

