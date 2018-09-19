New birthday cake-flavored Oreos celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday

There are three different Mickey Mouse-themed designs on top of the wafers: a party horn, a big 90 in honor of this major milestone and Mickey Mouse himself, of course.

(NEW YORK) — Mickey Mouse is turning 90 this year! For his big birthday, the chief mouse doesn’t just get a basic birthday cake. He gets his very own custom Oreos, of course!

Disney teamed up with milk’s favorite cookie, Oreo, to mark the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse with limited-edition birthday cake-flavored Oreos.

The release of the Mickey Mouse Oreo is just one of the ways in which Disney is celebrating Mickey’s 90th, including gourmet candy collaborations and an interactive art exhibit.

The Mickey Mouse Oreos will be available nationwide starting Sept. 24 while supplies last.

