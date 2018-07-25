Yelp will now display health inspection scores for D.C.-area restaurants. But what do they really show?

The site is now dipping its hands into clean eating of sorts by providing health inspection scores for more than 3,000 restaurants in Greater Washington.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) isn’t only for airing your personal restaurant grievances anymore. The site is now dipping its hands into clean eating of sorts by providing health inspection scores for more than 3,000 restaurants in Greater Washington.

Restaurants will be given health inspection scores from 0 to 100 that will be displayed on the right side of restaurant listings under operating hours and price range.

However, health inspection data will be retrieved from HDScores Inc. because many local health departments do not provide inspection scores. The D.C. Department of Health rates restaurants pass or fail — not on a point scale.

The initiative is a part of Yelp’s Local Inspector Value Entry Specification (LIVES) program, which began in 2013. The program enabled local governments to display their hygiene inspection data. It was initially rolled out in San Francisco and New York. But the new expansion will be based on data from Anne Arundel, Maryland-based HDScores.

