Fendi names Maria Grazia Chiuri as creative director of the Italian fashion house

MILAN (AP) — Fendi on Tuesday named Maria Grazia Chiuri as its new creative director, replacing Silvia Venturini Fendi, who stepped aside last month to become honorary president of the fashion house founded by her grandparents and now owned by the French luxury conglomerate LVMH.

Chiuri’s first collection for the Rome-based fashion house will be previewed next February during Milan Fashion Week.

Chiuri, 61, most recently served as creative director of LVMH’s Dior and is a former co-creative director at Valentino alongside Pierpaolo Piccioli. She started her career at Fendi designing handbags.

“Maria Grazia Chiuri is one of the greatest creative talents in fashion today, and I am delighted that she has chosen to return to Fendi, to continue expressing her creativity,’’ Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH, said in a statement.

Venturini Fendi had taken over womenswear in addition to menswear after the departure last year of Kim Jones, who became artistic director for womenswear and couture in 2020 following the death of fashion giant Karl Lagerfeld, who shaped Fendi over half a century.

Fendi this year celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding as a handbag maker and furrier in Rome by Edoardo and Adele Fendi. Their five daughters — Paola, Anna, Franca, Carla and Alda — transformed it into a global luxury fashion house.

“I return to Fendi with honor and joy, having had the privilege of beginning my career under the guidance of the house’s founders, the five sisters,’’ Chiuri said in a statement.

Chiuri’s appointment comes amid a major game of musical chairs among creative directors at major houses, with many debuts taking place during fashion weeks in September and October.

They include Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, Jonathan Anderson at Dior, Piccioli at Balenciaga, Demna at Gucci, Alessandro Michele at Valentino, Simone Belotti at Jil Sander, Dario Vitale at Versace and Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta.

