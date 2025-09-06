Houston Texans’ new fashion line: How Christy Lynn is changing game day style

HOUSTON (AP) — With a fan base that is more than 50% female, the Houston Texans had long searched for…

HOUSTON (AP) — With a fan base that is more than 50% female, the Houston Texans had long searched for a way to offer elevated team gear to cater to those fans.

We’re not talking about women’s cut T-shirts or pink accented jerseys. These women wanted a high fashion team collaboration.

And after years of planning, this week ahead of Houston’s opener against the Los Angeles Rams, the Texans launched a designer team capsule collection with local designer Christy Lynn.

“There is a huge demographic of women going to games or interested in the game, so you have to embrace that and understand that,” said Hannah McNair, the Houston Texans Foundation’s vice president and wife of Texans owner Cal McNair. “We can no longer ignore women in sports. We are here and we’re here to stay.”

The Texans are the first NFL team to do a high-end women’s fashion collection. But it comes as designers are clamoring to take advantage of female fans looking to dress fashionably while showing team spirit. Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, got an NFL licensing deal after the viral response to the custom Chiefs jacket she made for Taylor Swift. And American fashion designer Veronica Beard’s almost $1,000 blazers with team logos started selling on NFL.com last season.

Lynn looked to McNair as her style inspiration for the collection and said that doing something so different than what she’s used to was a bit daunting at first.

“It was challenging but in a good way,” she said. “It’s really given me an opportunity to go out of my boundaries. This is what designers strive to do is push your creativity to do something you’re not comfortable with and it’s an amazing collaboration.”

The eight-piece Texans’ capsule collection debuted this week with Lynn’s fall/winter ‘25 collection during a luncheon at a swanky restaurant. The impeccably dressed crowd, which included coach DeMeco Ryans’ wife Jamila, clapped and some women gasped as the pieces were unveiled.

“What we’ve heard from our female fans is they like something higher end but feminine to wear to a football game or wear when they’re watching the games,” McNair said. “So, we looked at the local designers and I happened to have a few of (Lynn’s) sweaters that I love and so we partnered with her and it’s just turned out so much better than I ever could have imagined.”

They include three wool and cashmere sweaters, two dresses, a silk satin pant suit and a dark denim jacket. Each piece except the jacket features the Texans’ colors of red, white and blue. That jacket tastefully is accented with Texans’ logos on the cuffs.

“This opportunity allows me to bring my feminine aesthetic into the world of American football and introduce a fresh perspective on how fashion and sports can come together,” Lynn said.

The collection will be available at the team store at NRG Stadium, in Lynn’s two Houston stores and online at christylynn.com. The designer collaboration doesn’t come cheap, with the sweaters priced at $450 and the rest of the pieces going up from there.

McNair, who wore a silk crinkle chiffon dress from the collection to the fashion show, is thrilled about the collaboration and believes fans will love it.

“It embodies exactly what our female fan was looking for,” she said. “So, we’re very, very excited.”

