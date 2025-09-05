Armani’s death leaves many in the sports world to ponder and praise his legacy

MIAMI (AP) — Pat Riley first met Giorgio Armani in Milan in 1982, when the Italian designer told the then…

MIAMI (AP) — Pat Riley first met Giorgio Armani in Milan in 1982, when the Italian designer told the then up-and-coming coach that he could make him beautiful suits.

Armani delivered. Riley was hooked.

“A navy blue Gable Classic,” Riley, now president of the Miami Heat, recalled Friday. “I have never worn anything else since then.”

Riley — a trendsetter in bringing high-end fashion to NBA sidelines — spent almost the entirety of his Hall of Fame coaching career wearing Armani, and he is one of many voices from around the sports world to offer memories in response to the iconic designer’s passing. Armani died Thursday at the age of 91.

At the European basketball championships, Italy’s national team played Thursday just hours after the news was announced. Much of Italy coach Gianmarco Pozzecco’s pregame remarks before his squad faced Cyprus revolved not around the opponent, but Armani.

“This suit?” Pozzecco said afterward, tugging on the lapel of his jacket. “It’s Armani.”

Like Riley, Pozzecco knew the designer. To wear the Armani brand, he said, is not only a source of personal pride — but one that is shared by all Italians.

Italy played Thursday with a black band on their uniforms to mourn Armani’s death.

“Everybody in Italy loves him and I said to the players before the game that we have to play in the memory of Mr. Armani,” Pozzecco said. “I knew him personally. … He makes all Italians feel proud, because of him.”

NBA star Russell Westbrook, a designer himself and one of the most fashion-savvy players in the league, paid tribute to Armani on Friday in his periodic newsletter. Westbrook often discusses fashion in his newsletters, sharing some trends that he’s particularly fond of at a given time.

“Mr. Armani never stopped innovating, rewriting the rules of the suit for both men and women, and making his looks the most striking thing on any red carpet,” Westbrook wrote. “He really helped redefine elegance with timeless tailoring and understated luxury. In honor of him, stick to clean lines in order to elevate your look — elevating is what Armani always did.”

Armani was a regular attendee at basketball and soccer games all over Europe, had ties to some top clubs in both sports, had been an Olympic torchbearer and even was involved in outfitting Italian Olympic teams — including the uniforms they’ll wear at the upcoming Milan-Cortina Games this coming winter.

He also had a passion for the Special Olympics, which paid tribute with a statement saying, “Giorgio Armani understood how the worlds of fashion and sport often intersected.”

“From designing uniforms for our Special Olympics athletes and featuring them on holiday cards, through to his fundraising leadership at our 2025 Winter World Games in Italy, Giorgio supported Special Olympics for over four decades,” the organization said. “His impact on our movement will last for generations.”

Riley called him “an absolute giant.”

“A true talent and once in a generation person that will never be equaled,” Riley wrote in a statement from himself and his wife, Chris. “Giorgio has inspired so many in the fashion world and has left big footprints to follow. What a legacy.”

