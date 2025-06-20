Giorgio Armani, 90, will not attend runway shows during Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani will not be present to take his bows as usual after the upcoming Emporio Armani…

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani will not be present to take his bows as usual after the upcoming Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani runway shows during Milan Fashion Week, his fashion house announced Friday.

The designer is “currently recovering at home,” the fashion house said in a brief statement that offered no details about his condition.”

Armani, 90, is marking 50 years of his eponymous fashion house this year. He turns 91 on July 11.

”Although he cannot be there in person, he will closely follow every phase of the shows,” the statement said. His longtime collaborator and head of menswear design, Leo Dell’Orco, will give the closing bows.

The Spring-Summer 2026 Emporio Armani menswear collection will be previewed on Saturday during Milan Fashion Week. The Giorgio Armani menswear collection is scheduled to close the mostly menswear shows on Monday.

The statement said that Armani had worked “with his usual dedication” on the new collections.

Known for his strong work ethic, Armani even spent his 90th birthday at work. During his first live show after pandemic lockdowns, Armani in June 2021 showed off a long scar from surgery to his left arm due to a fall during a visit to the cinema soon after winter pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Nonetheless, he managed to help prepare for that menswear show as well as an Armani Prive couture collection.

