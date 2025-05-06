AP PHOTOS: See incredible Met Gala looks as stars pay tribute to Black fashion and designers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stars gathered Monday for a historic Met Gala that celebrated Black style and emerging designers. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stars gathered Monday for a historic Met Gala that celebrated Black style and emerging designers.

The gathering in rainy Manhattan was the first Met Gala to focus exclusively on Black designers and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme.

The gathering of stars from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, sports and business raised a record $31 million for the Met’s Costume Institute.

