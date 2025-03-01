Japan’s PM admits to being ‘extremely nervous’ as he swaps functionality for style at fashion show

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is usually known for his geeky image, wowed a fashion show…

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is usually known for his geeky image, wowed a fashion show audience on Saturday during a surprise appearance in which he ditched his usual suit in favor of a more stylish look in a show of his support for “cool” Japan.

Ishiba arrived at the Tokyo Girls Collection in a double-breasted blazer, denim trousers, white sneakers and stylish black-rimmed glasses. The surprise change of attire received a big cheer of approval from other guests, performers and the audience.

The fashion show, which was held at Tokyo’s National Yoyogi Stadium First Gymnasium, is billed as one of Japan’s most prestigious fashion events.

Ishiba, whose key policy goals include revitalization and making “a joyful Japan,” said he supports effort toward making a “cute, energetic and cool” Japan and that he hopes such events to become even more lively across the country and even spread outside the country.

He was joined at the show by Osaka Expo mascot Myaku-Myaku, a red-and-blue creature that symbolizes cell and water.

Speaking to reporters later in his usual business suit, Ishiba said it was his first time speaking to a mostly young female audience at a fashion show. “I was extremely nervous,” he said, adding he had been comforted by the support of the comical mascot with a tail.

Ishiba is believed to be the first Japanese prime minister to appear in the Tokyo Girls Collection, which is marking its 20th anniversary.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.