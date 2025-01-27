Imane Ayissi celebrates African craftsmanship with modern elegance at Paris Couture Week

PARIS (AP) — Cameroon-born designer Imane Ayissi fused sumptuous satin and taffeta with ancestral African crafts in a couture collection…

PARIS (AP) — Cameroon-born designer Imane Ayissi fused sumptuous satin and taffeta with ancestral African crafts in a couture collection that celebrated heritage while embracing modernity. This season, Ayissi explored the cultural and symbolic power of fabric, using draping, layering, and artisanal techniques to tell a story of African artistry on the global stage.

Standout looks included a matte black crossover belted coat exuding quiet luxury, a billowing white gown with cascading folds turned up into itself, and a top of interlocking colorful flowers crafted with intricate precision. These pieces highlighted Ayissi’s knack for balancing opulence with subtlety.

Ayissi honored African craftsmanship through Kente fabric transformed into striking halter dresses and kimono-inspired jackets, while raffia — his signature — made vivid appearances in fuchsia and scarlet fringes, capes, and bow details. Circle motifs and bark appliqué flowers lent a modern edge to these traditional materials.

Reimagining colonial-era kaba dresses as symbols of empowerment and drawing parallels with global influences, Ayissi offered a couture collection that felt like a dialogue between cultures.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.