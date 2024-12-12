Louise Trotter is named creative director of Bottega Veneta, as Matthieu Blazy moves on

MILAN (AP) — Kering announced Thursday that Louise Trotter has been named creative director of the Bottega Veneta fashion house,…

MILAN (AP) — Kering announced Thursday that Louise Trotter has been named creative director of the Bottega Veneta fashion house, taking over from Matthieu Blazy.

Trotter arrives from the French brand Carven, where she has been creative director since February 2023. She will join Bottega Veneta at the end of 2025.

As a designer, Trotter has been “celebrated for her ability to draw inspiration from real life and meticulous approach to craftsmanship,” Kering and Bottega Veneta said in a news release.

Bottega Veneta CEO Leo Rongone expressed confidence in Trotter’s vision, stating, “Through her sophisticated lens, Bottega Veneta will continue to celebrate its heritage while preserving modern relevance.”

Kering also thanked Blazy for “his transformative contributions” over three years at the brand, during which he introduced a playfulness in new volumes and clever treatments of leather, the core of Bottega Veneta’s identity.

