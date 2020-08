The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Judge OKs fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli’s plea deal in college bribery scheme; Giannulli to get 5 months…

Listen now to WTOP News

BOSTON (AP) — Judge OKs fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli’s plea deal in college bribery scheme; Giannulli to get 5 months in prison.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.