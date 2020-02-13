AP PHOTOS: A look at New York Fashion Week on the street

NEW YORK (AP) — From a 6-year-old Instagram influencer, Taylen Biggs, to a legend in the industry, Vogue’s former editor-at-large…

Photographer Karston Tannis, right, works outside a show during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP/Mark Lennihan) Taylen Biggs, 6, poses for photos outside of a show during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP/Mark Lennihan) Argentine designer Mery Garavilla poses for photographers in one of her designs after attending a show during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP/Mark Lennihan) Sabrina-Anne Sarpong, founder of British media platform DSTNGR, poses for photographers outside a show during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP/Mark Lennihan) Cici Celia, with thefashiongazette.com, poses for a photo while waiting to attend a show during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP/Mark Lennihan) Actor Colton Haynes, left, poses with Jasper Brown, of Women’s Wear Daily, and Tiffany Battle, right, with The Werk! Place, pose during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP/Mark Lennihan) Pablo Starr, left, the owner Fashion Week Online and Karston Tannis pose for photos before attending a show during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP/Mark Lennihan) Model Lameka Fox arrives for a show during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP/Mark Lennihan) A model walks in laced white boots while arriving for a show during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP/Mark Lennihan) Fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley walks outside a show during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in New York. He wears a cape with the name “Dapper Dan.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP/Mark Lennihan) Fashionistas wait in line to enter a show during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP/Mark Lennihan) ( 1 /11) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

NEW YORK (AP) — From a 6-year-old Instagram influencer, Taylen Biggs, to a legend in the industry, Vogue’s former editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley, New York Fashion Week is just as much fun on the streets outside the shows as the gatherings indoors.

Associated Press photographer Mark Lennihan captured some of the sidewalk action as the frenetic week of fashion shows wound down in New York and industry influencers, buyers and media move on to the next round, London Fashion Week that begins Saturday.

Lennihan also captured some of the dazzle in model Lameka Fox’s belted fur coat. Harlem fashion legend Dapper Dan snapped photos with fans dressed in a yellow print bow tie and matching scarf.

Talley, of course, wore one of his signature caftans emblazoned on the back with “Dapper Dan” on the back.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.